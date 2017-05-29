DON JAMIESON Discusses Communication Breakdown Album, Return Of That Metal Show On Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon Podcast; GREGG ROLIE, GARY BROOKER Also Guest (Audio)

In the new episode of PodcastOne's Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon, Mitch first sits down with comedian and That Metal Show host, Don Jamieson. The two discuss his new Communication Breakdown album and the return of That Metal Show.

Next up is two time Rock N' Roll Hall Of Famer, Gregg Rolie. The pair discuss his recent induction with Journey, his time with Santana and making new music.

The episode closes with a quick chat with Procol Harum's Gary Brooker talking about the band's new Novum album, their history and “A Whiter Shade Of Pale”.

Tune in here.