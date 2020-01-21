DON JAMIESON Reveals Details For New Album Denim & Laughter

On February 21, rock ‘n’ roll comedian Don Jamieson will release his new album, Denim & Laughter, via Metal Blade Records.

Former That Metal Show host Jamieson comments: "This album was recorded in front of about 40 hardcore fans in a speakeasy in a secret location in Los Angeles on October 19, 2019. Now the rest of you can enjoy it! I've recorded my stand-up albums in comedy clubs, rock clubs and now an illegal club. Comedy is way more fun when you're at the risk of being raided at any moment! Special thanks to one of my favorite all-time bands, Saxon, for letting me do the comedic version of their classic album Denim & Leather. And I can't wait to tour the U.K. and Europe with their singer, Biff Byford. They follow in a prestigious line of my album cover band parodies...Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin. But of course, the album is not just for rockers, but for all people who like humor with a rock and roll attitude. Comedy is like rock and roll...it's no fun if it's not dangerous. And being a comedian on Metal Blade Records makes the whole package complete."

Tracklisting:

“Drinking Buddy, Hipster Jizz & Gluten-Free Keith Richards”

“Miserable Sober, Booze Rehab & Liquid Cocaine”

“Chevy Sativa, A Yankee Candle & Stonehenge”

“The Greatest Country, Wife-Beaters & Aliens”

“Tea Tree Shampoo & Adam Levine’s Nipples”

“That Metal Show, Hi-Def Porn & P.C. Bands”

“Alice & Ozzy, Zakk Wylde & Buzztightrear”

“Black Sabbath, GWAR, & A Bloody Good Flight”

“Stone Cold, A Sporty Ford Fusion, Rock Out With Your Cock Out”

“Roast On The Range, She’s Only 17”

“Billy Ray, Little League, Prison Time”

“Mounting Mary, Serial Killers, Death By Bus”

“Gorilla Sex, Spitting, Banana Tits”

“Gender Fluid, D.N.A. Test, Anal Fetish”

“Fake News & The Return Of The Sporty Ford Fusion”

In support of this record, Jamieson will be performing on the Monsters of Rock Cruise set to sail February 8-13 before hitting the road in the UK and Europe this spring with Biff Byford. Each show will take an "evening with" format and will be split into two halves. The first half will be a comedy set by Jamieson, who will quiz Biff on all aspects of his life and his legendary career. The second half will be a live show featuring Biff and his solo band.

As Biff explains: "The show will consist of some old songs, some new songs, some cover versions and some songs off the solo album."