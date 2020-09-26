DONNA CANNONE Featuring SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID On Guitar, Ex-THUNDERMOTHER Members Release Debut Single / Video "Cross The Line"

September 25th saw the release of the debut single from Donna Cannone. A gloriously hooky slice of melodic rock n roll featuring two former Thundermothers as well as the Soilwork / The Nightflight Orchestra main man, the track backs up the band’s statement of intent that music should be fun, and "Cross The Line" most certainly is!

And with that, Donna Cannone was born. Former Thundermother member Giorgia Cateri (guitars) and her fellow Italian colleague Luca D’Andria found themselves heading to a rehearsal room a short while ago to play some music and, in their own words, "have some fun." Giorgia’s former Thundermother bandmate Tilda Nilke Nordlund was brought in on drums as the trio began putting together a number of new songs. A knock at the door brought a surprise as, guitar in hand, Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid (Soilwork, The Nightflight Orchestra) had heard what the band were up to and wanted in. Soon the quartet were recording demos, and one of these demos fell into the hands of Swedish label Despotz Records and a deal was soon done.

"It is with great excitement we announce our signing with Despotz Records. We believe we can achieve some amazing things together and this unit is currently brewing something very interesting. - Something real, wicked, and fiery, that will both cross bridges and cross lines."

The first fruits of this collaboration is the band’s debut single, "Cross The Line", taken from their upcoming album scheduled for early 2021.

The band comments: "'Cross The Line' is a song for the outcasts. A song for those still brave enough to follow their dreams and to stand for their beliefs. For those who are not afraid to face reality and find their path in life, no matter the cost!"

Donna Cannone is:

Luca D’Andria - vocals, bass

Giorgia Carteri - guitar

Björn "Speed" Strid - guitar

Tilda Nilke Nordlund - drums

Photo by Linn Cavalli