DONNIE VIE Releases Official Video For Cover Of JOHN LENNON's "Instant Karma"; Tracklist For New Album Revealed

Original songwriter/lead vocalist of Enuff Z’Nuff, Donnie Vie, is back with his latest solo album, Beautiful Things, which will be released on June 7th via Deko Music on CD/LP/Digital, with the first single "I Could Save The World" officially out on May 24th. The album also features special guests Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Jellyfish) and Mike LePond (Symphony X).



To promote the album, Vie has filmed a great new music video for a cover of the John Lennon classic, "Instant Karma", which sees him playing piano by the sea...and strumming the guitar on the street! But along with these fun scenes lies a more serious message - trying to right what is wrong in the world today. The video can be viewed below.





“When everyone gave so much to make this video 'Instant Karma' out of love, I decided that I would pay it forward and dedicate it to a needy cause,” explains Vie. “The effects of bullying are astounding. I know because I was a victim of it. Lennon campaigned for peace and love and that’s what his song shall be used for."



"This is my first record in 4 years. I had to make sure it was great. The songs started coming, starting with ‘I Could Save the World,’ which opened the door for the rest. I got great artists to play on it like Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Roger Manning (Jellyfish), Matt Walker (Garbage/Morrissey) and many other killers. The record exceeded my hopes and expectations. It’s like an ice cream sundae made out of sounds & colors, with more hooks than a tackle box. And of course my pipes, stronger than ever! The song ‘Beautiful Things’ felt like a great album title, so I expanded on that. It hits hard from start to finish. I’m proud to be a big part of it, it’s my best work yet, and that’s saying something after nearly 25 great records with Enuff Z’ Nuff and my solo stuff combined. If you like cool aggressive pop, you will love this. I sure do. Share the love, stop the hate, and lets save the world.”







Beautiful Things tracklist:



"Beautiful Things"

"Plain Jane"

"Breaking Me Down"

"I Could Save the World"

"Fly"

"Tender Lights"

"I'll Surrender"

"Whatever"

"Fallin' Through The Pages"

"Back From The Blue"