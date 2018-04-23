Doom Group FISTER Streams New Song "I Am Kuru"

Missouri-based doom trio Fister will unleash the asphyxiating sounds of their fittingly titled No Spirit Within full-length in the US next month via Listenable Records.

In advance of its release, stream the dejected sounds of "I Am Kuru" via the YouTube clip below:

Fister's No Spirit Within was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Gabe Usery at Encapsulated Studios in St. Louis and was released via Listenable Records on CD, LP, and cassette formats in Europe on April 17th followed by a US street date of May 18th.

Tracklisting:

"Frozen Scythe"

"Disgraced Possession"

"Cazador"

"I Am Kuru"

"No Spirit Within"

"Heat Death"

"Star Swallower"

Manifesting a sound so poisonous, polluted, and nihilistic that "sludge," "doom," "funeral," and "death" are the only words close to suitable in description, on No Spirit Within, Fister is overpowering and relentless at a city-leveling volume like a Sisyphean artillery brigade cursed to push two hundred tons of speaker cabinets uphill forever.

If you missed it, check out the band's previously-released video for "Star Swallower" as well as "Disgraced Possession":

Hailing from the confluence of infectious disease, arbitrary violence, and rivers of industrial filth that is St. Louis, Missouri, Fister has been sublimating their brutally toxic environment into a deliberate and belligerent challenge to the eardrums since 2009. Comprised of bassist / vocalist Kenny Snarzyk, drummer Kirk Gatterer, and guitarist / vocalist Marcus Newstead, this trio converts an eclectic swarm of extreme metal influences into the sonic analogue of trench warfare, concussive, bloody, and exhausting. Honed to grisly sharpness through years of performance, they have shared stages with countless musicians, including supporting sludge icons Eyehategod and Crowbar and appearances at the SXSW, Psycho Las Vegas, and Roadburn festivals. Pairing their seismic live offerings with more than a dozen releases, they have literally poured their blood into the work along the way - for their 2012 EP Violence, the band members had blood drawn and mixed with the ink used to print the liner notes.

From the hazy bulldozer bongripping of debut LP Bronsonic to 2015's impossibly dismal IV, a gruesome and lysergic forty-four-minute long single track that tests the limits of adjectives like heavy or bleak, their sound is continually (d)evolving. Consistently finding new ways to hit bottom in a sequence of splits with fellow underground juggernauts Dopethrone, Primitive Man, and Teeth, among others, Fister has emerged as one of the nastiest strains of doom metal, adept at fusing the narcotic tension of drowning in misery with the planet-splitting intensity of devout amplifier worship.

In conjunction with the release of No Spirit Within, Fister will kick off a European tour with Sacramento doom unit Chrch next month. The trek will run from May 2nd through May 16th. See all confirmed dates below.

May

2 - Bar Loose – Helsinki, Finland

3 - SubScene – Oslo, Norway

4 - Northern Discomfort – Copenhagen, Denmark

5 - Vera – Groningen, Netherlands

6 - Desert Fest – Banury, UK

7 - The Wheatsheaf – Banbury, UK

8 - Nice N Sleazy – Glasgow, UK

9 - Head Of Steam – Newcastle, UK

10 - Temple Of Boom – Leeds, UK

11 - Magasin4 – Brussels, Belgium

12 - Halle Am Rhein – Cologne, Germany

13 - Kafe Kult – Munich, Germany

14 - Freakout Club – Bologna, Italy

15 - L’Usine – Geneva, Switzerland

16 - JuHa West – Stuttgart, Germany