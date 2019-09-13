Doom Pop COURTESANS Gearing Up To Release New Material - "Yes, We Are Still Very Much Together"

Doom pop outfit Courtesans out of London, England have issued the following update:

"Hi All,

We know it's been a long time since you have heard anything from Courtesans. We have been getting a lot of messages recently asking what is going on with the band and are we still together which is warming to know that people out there do give a sh!t.

The straight answer is: Yes, we are still very much together. We have had a lot of things to sort out both with regards to our music and on a personal level. We are starting to see the wood for the trees and the light at the end of the tunnel is burning brighter than ever. Thank you all for caring and for your continued support when we have been so silent.

We are formulating a plan on how we are going to release our new tracks and to start playing live again. There will not be such a long gap before another announcement."

