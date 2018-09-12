DOPE – Cleopatra Records Reissues Live Album And Rarities Collection

LA-based indie label Cleopatra Records has teamed up with one of the East Coast’s most notorious metal acts, the legendary Dope. The first fruits of this partnership are two reissues, one a stellar live album recorded in St. Petersburg & Moscow during the band's 2015 tour, and the other a deluxe package of early recordings and demos. Live From Russia features all of Dope’s most vicious tunes including “Die MF Die,” “Debonaire” and “I’m Back” PLUS the group’s best-loved cover versions of Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record),” Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” NWA’s “F**k Tha Police” and more! The CD comes in a sleek digi-pak with a foldout booklet.

Also available is The Early Years New York City 1997/1998, which collects the original recordings of songs later re-recorded for the band’s major label debut Felons And Revolutionaries such as “Debonair,” “Everything Sucks” and “Sick.” These are the songs that made Dope the kings of NY's late '90s metal scene and kick started their magnificent career. This rarities compilation comes packaged in a DVD amaray box with a very special 32-page booklet of rare photos and written commentary by lead vocalist Edsel Dope. Live From Russia will be available everywhere September 14yj and The Early Years will be hitting stores a week later (September 21st).

Live From Russia tracklisting:

“Flat Line”

“Pig Society”

“Debonair”

“Everything Sucks”

“You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)”

“Take Your Best Shot”

“Now Or Never / What About”

“Stop”

“Bitch”

“Bring It On”

“Motivation”

“Survive”

“No Way Out”

“Addiction”

“Violence”

“Rebel Yell”

“Die MF Die”

“I’m Back”

“Sick”

“Burn”

“Fuck Tha Police”

The Early Years: New York City 1997 / 1998 tracklisting:

“Shit Life”

“Spine For You”

“Same Old Story”

“Voodoo Crush”

“Little Fish”

“Wish”

“Wake Up”

“Pig Society”

“Pseudo Trash”

“Debonair”

“I Am Nothing”

“America The Pitiful”

“Kimberly’s Ghost”

“One Fix”

“Sick”

“Everything Sucks”

“City Tonight”

“Dead Men Walking”

“Fuck Tha Police”