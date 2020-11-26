DORMANTH Unleash "Beyond The Gates" Lyric Video

Spanish melodic death metal band Dormanth, have just released a lyric video for the song "Beyond The Gates", as an advance single from their fourth album, entitled Complete Downfall, which will be released December 15th, 2020 through Xtreem Music on CD format.

Complete Downfall contains 11 tracks where the double bass drums, melodies and catchy choruses prevail in many of the songs along with other mid tempo tunes, continuing their traditional style of melodic death metal influenced by Paradise Lost, Amorphis, Amon Amarth, and In Flames.

Tracklisting:

"Dreamcatcher"

"Fire"

"Tragicomic Day"

"Beyond The Gates"

"Odyssey In Time"

"The Origin"

"Dark Times For The God's Creation"

"-273º K"

"Brainstorm"

"Crystal Bone"

"Bloody Scars"

"Fire":

"Tragicomic Day":