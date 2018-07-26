DORO - Forever Warriors, Forever United Track-By-Track Video: "Be Strong"

Forever Warriors, Forever United, Doro's upcoming 25-track double album will be released on August 17th via Nuclear Blast. In a new instalment of the track-by-track video series, Doro discusses "Be Strong". Watch the new clip below and find more track-by-track videos beneath.

"There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy!", says the metal queen.

The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favourite artist, Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrays Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and positive vibes. "The cover and the title form a perfect unit," Doro explains, "Just as it should be. It all fits perfectly in line with the songs, which also deal with some political themes."

Doro continues: "On Forever Warriors, Forever United, there will be a lot of big rock heroes. Fans might be curious about the many awesome guest musicians involved. There are some big anthems on both albums, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The records are supposed to give you power and thus contain a lot of energy."

Pre-order Forever Warriors, Forever United here.

Track-by-track videos:

"Caruso":

"Backstage To Heaven":

"Lost In The Ozone":

"Fight Through The Fire":

"Love's Gone To Hell":

"Don't Break My Heart Again":

"Living Life To The Fullest":

"Love Is A Sin":

"Turn It Up":

"It Cuts So Deep":

"Soldier Of Metal":

"Heartbroken":

"If I Can't Have You - No One Will":

"Lift Me Up":

"Bastardos":

"All For Metal":

"Résistance":

Doro Pesch, affectionately referred to as The Metal Queen by industry and fans alike, will be inducted into The Hall of Heavy Metal History in 2018. The ceremony will take place August 3rd on-stage at the Wacken Open Air.

"What an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History," says Doro Pesch. "I am so excited!! What makes this induction even more special is the fact that it takes place in front of 80,000 metal maniacs right after our 35 Year Anniversary Show at the world famous Wacken Open Air in my home country of Germany!"

Pat Gesualdo, founder/CEO of The Hall of Heavy Metal History, comments: "We are so proud to join with Wacken Open Air to induct Doro Pesch into the Hall of Heavy Metal History. Doro has been working non-stop for decades to ensure that metal music continues to thrive for future generations."

The Hall of Heavy Metal History is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever, those iconic musicians and music industry executives who are responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they keep inspiring heavy metal fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

For more information, please contact info@thehallofheavymetalhistory.org, or 973-725-5150.

Go to The Hall of Heavy Metal History website here.