DORO On Forever Warriors, Forever United Album - "The Whole Album Is Dedicated To LEMMY KILMISTER... He Was My Best Friend In The Music World"; Video

Forever Warriors, Forever United, Doro's new 25-track double album is out now via Nuclear Blast. Doro Pesch talks to Duke TV about the new album, live shows and more in the video below:

"There are some big anthems on the album, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The album is supposed to give you power and thus contains a lot of energy!", says the metal queen.

The album cover artwork was once again created by Doro's favourite artist, Geoffrey Gillespie. It portrays Doro in the middle of a swarm of wild metal heads exuding attitude, power and positive vibes. "The cover and the title form a perfect unit," Doro explains, "Just as it should be. It all fits perfectly in line with the songs, which also deal with some political themes."

Doro continues: "On Forever Warriors, Forever United, there will be a lot of big rock heroes. Fans might be curious about the many awesome guest musicians involved. There are some big anthems on both albums, countless heavy songs, as well as heart-warming melodies! The records are supposed to give you power and thus contain a lot of energy."

Order Forever Warriors, Forever United here.