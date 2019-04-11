DORO On The Road In 2019; Official Tour Trailer Video

The metal queen is back! Back in the US. Doro Pesch of Warlock will tour the states this month and next. Dates and tickets here. Watch a new tour trailer below.

And the world famous female singer is not alone. "We are doing a double headliner tour with our long time friends Metal Church,“ Doro states. "What a superb power package for all Metal fans. I am so exited to hit the stage together with Metal Church and I am very sure that the fans in the United States will be as thrilled as we are.“

Fans can expect a best of Warlock show with all the highlights from the 80s, when Warlock conquered the metal world with smash hits like "All We Are", "I Rule The Ruins", When East Meets West" and "Für Immer", and their famous album Triumph & Agony sold over 5 million copies.

"We will play all these hits“, Doro promises. "But we will also have a lot more stuff ready from our latest albums!" So fans can expect a nice dose of brand new Doro songs from the both very successful albums Forever Warriors and Forever United.

Doro announces: “We sure will play our new anthem 'All For Metal' and 'Living Life To The Fullest', which is dedicated to my dear, sadly missed friend Lemmy.” Look out for other new show highlights like “Bastardos” and “Blood, Sweat & Rock 'N' Roll."

Doro / Metal Church dates:

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

18 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

May

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

7 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

11 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck