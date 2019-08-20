DORO Premiers "Freunde Fürs Leben" Music Video

Doro has released the official music video for "Freunde Fürs Leben" (meaning: friends for life), a track from Forever Warriors / Forever United, the 25-track double album released last August via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below:

It was recently announced that Jeff Keller, longtime manager representing The Artery Foundation, has teamed up with Doro Pesch, who he will now manage in North America. Jeff Keller has been managing artists since 1999 and has been representing The Artery Foundation since 2016. Keller is management to veteran artists such as Metal Church and Anvil, among others.

Keller: “I am both excited and honored to be working with the Metal Queen herself! I have been a fan since the beginnings of her career and I am looking forward to the future and continued great things for Doro in North America.”

Doro said: “Jeff is the manager I needed for my North American business. I have a very strong team around me with my Personal Manager and Tour Manager Hans Hoss, my Business Manager Holger Koch (Flying Dolphin Entertainment), and PR Manager Markus Müller (m2 mediaconsulting) - and with Jeff, we are now complete. I am very excited and ready to rock the world.”