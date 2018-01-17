DORO To Release "Diverse Album With Many Fast Songs And Countless Metal Anthems" In August

Doro will release their long-awaited new studio album on August 3rd.

Says metal queen Doro Pesch: "The writing process of the album is done and we're currently finalizing the mixing. This new record is going to be a diverse album with many fast songs and countless metal anthems. To be honest, one of these songs could become the next 'All We Are'!"

Doro will celebrate their 35th anniversary on a huge world tour during late summer 2018! From November 16th onwards, Doro will perform once again in Germany and Austria (see all dates below).

What else can Doro tell about the upcoming album?: "The first song that I've written for the new album is a song dedicated to Lemmy. It's called 'Living Life To The Fullest'!"

Following the Doro tradition, there will be of course be another German song on the album, a mid-tempo track, dealing with a deep friendship, just as in "Für Immer".

European tour dates:

November

16 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

20 - Görlitz, Germany - Kulturbrauerei

21 - Wien, Austria - Simm City

23 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

28 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

30 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

December

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

Doro also have the following dates scheduled in 2018:

February

11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

June

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July

12-14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Wertheim, Germany - Burgrock

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

8-11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock (Warlock)

10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

September

1 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen