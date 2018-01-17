DORO To Release "Diverse Album With Many Fast Songs And Countless Metal Anthems" In August
January 17, 2018, an hour ago
Doro will release their long-awaited new studio album on August 3rd.
Says metal queen Doro Pesch: "The writing process of the album is done and we're currently finalizing the mixing. This new record is going to be a diverse album with many fast songs and countless metal anthems. To be honest, one of these songs could become the next 'All We Are'!"
Doro will celebrate their 35th anniversary on a huge world tour during late summer 2018! From November 16th onwards, Doro will perform once again in Germany and Austria (see all dates below).
What else can Doro tell about the upcoming album?: "The first song that I've written for the new album is a song dedicated to Lemmy. It's called 'Living Life To The Fullest'!"
Following the Doro tradition, there will be of course be another German song on the album, a mid-tempo track, dealing with a deep friendship, just as in "Für Immer".
European tour dates:
November
16 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
20 - Görlitz, Germany - Kulturbrauerei
21 - Wien, Austria - Simm City
23 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
25 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
27 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
28 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
30 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
December
1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
Doro also have the following dates scheduled in 2018:
February
11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise
June
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
July
12-14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!
15 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock
20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück
21 - Wertheim, Germany - Burgrock
August
2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
8-11 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock (Warlock)
10 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air
September
1 - Hartenholm, Germany - Werner Rennen