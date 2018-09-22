DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME - Flash & Blood EP Released; Cover Of BILLY IDOL Classic "Rebel Yell" Streaming

September 22, 2018, 8 minutes ago

Germany's Double Crush Syndrome have released their new EP, Flash & Blood. Purchase or stream it here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Rebel Yell" (Billy Idol cover)
"I Don't Like You"
"Riot Act" (Skid Row cover featuring Scotti Hill)
"Breakin' The Law" (Judas Priest cover)
DCS Live In Madrid - May 27th, 2018
- "She's A Pistol"
- "Yeah! Pain!"
- "Blood On My Shirt"
- "Die For Rock N' Roll"
- "Gimme Everything"

The video for "Rebel Yell" is available below.

The band's live schedule is currently as follows:

September
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra
29 - Berlin, Germany - Maze



