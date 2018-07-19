DOUG ALDRICH - The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, Episode #1: Influences, Style & Technique; Video

In Episode #1 of the new Guitar World series, The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, the Dead Daisies and former Whitesnake guitarist discusses some of his influences, how to be an awesome rock guitarist, style, technique and more. Watch below:

Catch The Dead Daisies live on tour across North America.

August

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

September

1 - The Easyriders Rodeo - Chillicothe, OH

2 - The National H.O.G. Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, WI