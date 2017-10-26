DOYLE - Two Upcoming Shows Cancelled Due To Surgery For Detached Retina

Currently on the road with GWAR, Ghoul and U.S. Bastards on the The Blood Of Gods tour, Doyle of Misfits fame has been forced to cancel a few shows due to surgery required for a detached retina. His October 25th show in Greensboro, NC was scrapped, and his upcoming shows in Baltimore, MD (October 26th) and New Haven, CT (October 27th) have also been cancelled.

Doyle's schedule is now as follows:

October (with GWAR, Ghoul, U.S. Bastards)

28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November (with GWAR, Ghoul, U.S. Bastards)

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom* (Stonecutters Open)

3 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

4 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

November (headline shows)

6 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Big’s Bar

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Whisky Junction

9 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Every Buddy’s Bar

10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Due to unprecedented demand, after selling out the Los Angeles Forum in less than 60 seconds, the classic Misfits lineup - original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, joined by guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - have added a new show in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 28th. Get more info at misfits.com.