Dr. Martens x BLACK SABBATH: New Collection Arrives October 1st; Video Trailer

Before there was metal, there was Black Sabbath. It’s been 50 years since their groundbreaking debut records crash-landed onto the music scene. And changed the course of rock history.

In Dr. Martens' first collaboration with the ‘godfathers of heavy metal’, they celebrate Black Sabbath and Paranoid’s 50th anniversaries, and shine the spotlight on Keith McMillan’s 'Keef’s' equally hard-hitting artwork.

The new Black Sabbath collection lands October 1. Sign up to the newsletter here so you’ll be the first to know when it drops.