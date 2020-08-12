DRACONIAN And NIGHTFALL To Embark On European Tour In March
August 12, 2020, 2 hours ago
Swedish doom/goth sextet Draconian (pictured above), and the melodic blackened death metal stalwarts of Nightfall, are teaming up for a European tour in March 2021.
Draconian's Anders Jacobsson comments: "We're psyched to announce our European headline tour for March 2021, in support of our upcoming album, Under A Godless Veil! It will be an honor to have Nightfall with us, as we've been huge fans since the early nineties. We can't wait to play the new songs live and to see you all on the road!"
Tour dates:
March
11 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland
12 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland
13 - Nuke - Berlin, Germany
14 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
15 - Black Pes - Prague, Czech Republic
16 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany
17 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
18 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany
19 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany
20 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
21 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands
22 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium
23 - Ubu - Rennes, France
24 - Petit Bain - Paris, France
25 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland
26 - Slaughter Club - Paderno, Italy
27 - Revolver - San Donà di Piave, Italy
28 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
Draconian will be touring in support of their new album Under A Godless Veil, which will be released on October 30 via Napalm Records. Nightfall - one of Greece's Holy Trinity together with Rotting Christ and Septicflesh - will hit the stages again for the first time in years.
(Photo - Eleni Liverakou Eriksson)