DRACONIAN And NIGHTFALL To Embark On European Tour In March

Swedish doom/goth sextet Draconian (pictured above), and the melodic blackened death metal stalwarts of Nightfall, are teaming up for a European tour in March 2021.

Draconian's Anders Jacobsson comments: "We're psyched to announce our European headline tour for March 2021, in support of our upcoming album, Under A Godless Veil! It will be an honor to have Nightfall with us, as we've been huge fans since the early nineties. We can't wait to play the new songs live and to see you all on the road!"

Tour dates:

March

11 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

12 - Drizzly Grizzly - Gdansk, Poland

13 - Nuke - Berlin, Germany

14 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

15 - Black Pes - Prague, Czech Republic

16 - Eventhall Airport - Regensburg, Germany

17 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

18 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany

19 - Kronensaal - Hamburg, Germany

20 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

21 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

22 - Zappa - Antwerpen, Belgium

23 - Ubu - Rennes, France

24 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

25 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland

26 - Slaughter Club - Paderno, Italy

27 - Revolver - San Donà di Piave, Italy

28 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

Draconian will be touring in support of their new album Under A Godless Veil, which will be released on October 30 via Napalm Records. Nightfall - one of Greece's Holy Trinity together with Rotting Christ and Septicflesh - will hit the stages again for the first time in years.

(Photo - Eleni Liverakou Eriksson)