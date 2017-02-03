DRAGGED INTO SUNLIGHT Confirmed As Direct Support On MAYHEM’s European Tour

Dragged Into Sunlight have confirmed that they will be touring Europe as main support to black metal pioneers, Mayhem. Having gained notoriety for their vicious and ritualistic live performances, Dragged Into Sunlight make for the perfect tour mates for Mayhem - another band that has thrived on audio annihilation and relentless bleakness.

Dragged Into Sunlight commented: “Mayhem have set a benchmark in extreme music for over 30 years. De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas is widely regarded as a landmark recording which continues to maintain its relevance and impact in a very different context today. It is an honour to celebrate 10 years of Dragged Into Sunlight as part of the long overdue performance of Mayhem's De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas."

Dragged Into Sunlight have entered the studio to commence recording for an untitled upcoming album, due out later this year. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

With band members known only by their initials, and a back catalogue featuring two destructive, nerve-shredding albums under their own name, and a ground breaking collaborative outing with prolific cave dwellers, Gnaw Their Tongues, Dragged Into Sunlight remain shrouded in a cloak of dank anonymity.

With previous tours alongside the likes of Cough, Primitive Man, Rwake, Today Is The Day, and Soilent Green, plus many high-profile appearances at festivals such as Roadburn, Maryland Deathfest, and Incubate, Dragged Into Sunlight's live performances have exposed the band to ever-increasing audiences across the globe; all willing to join the band on their relentless warpath towards aural armageddon.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nojesfabrieken

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - En Arena

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28- Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

29 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

20 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

April

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland (Lords of the Land)

3 - Savigny-le-Temple, France - L'Empreinte

4 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

5 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

6 - Milan, Italy -Live Club

7 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna

8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena (Vienna Metal Meeting)

(Photo - Peter Beste)