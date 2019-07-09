DRAGONFORCE Announce North American, UK, European Tour Dates; New Album Due Before The End Of 2019

International extreme power metal superstars, DragonForce, have announced new live dates in the US, Canada, UK and Europe, starting the fall of 2019/beginning of 2020. After a festival run this summer, DragonForce will kick off their North American tour on October 1 in support of their biggest release yet. Expect big announcements and new DragonForce music very soon.

See below for all dates. The General Admission on-sale for the North American shows will be Friday, July 12 at 10 AM, local time; all other ticketing information can be found at here. For a VIP experience in the UK or US, head here.

Tour dates:

July

13 - Fronton Mexico Centro de Entretenimiento - Nuevo Mexico, Mexico

August

16 - Summer Breeze Open Air - Wittelshofen, Germany

17 - Elb-Riot - Hamburg, Germany

October (with Dance With The Dead, Starkill)

1 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

2 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

3 - Vinyl @ Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV

4 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

5 - Cargo - Reno, NV

6 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

7 - The Red Room - Vancouver, BC

8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

12 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

13 - Megacruise - Los Angeles, CA, USA *

* DragonForce only

November (with special guest TBA + McRocklin & Hutch)

2 - Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh, UK

3 - Welly - Hull, UK

4 - Stylus - Leeds, UK

5 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

6 - Institute - Birmingham, UK

8 - Forum - London, UK

9 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK

11 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

12 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK

13 - Roadmember - Northampton, UK

14 - Northumbria Institute - Newcastle, UK

February

5 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

6 - TBC - Belgium

7 - Le Forum - Charleville-Mezieres, France

8 - La Laiterie - Strasbourgh, France

9 - CCO - Lyon, France

11 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

12 - Krakatoa Club - Bordeaux, France

13 - Metronum - Toulouse, France

14 - L'Usine - Istres (Marseille), France

15 - Konzertfabrick Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

16 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

DragonForce recently finished work on their 8th studio album, with producer Damien Rainaud (Fear Factory, Once Human). Fans can watch some of the studio sessions now on Twitch.