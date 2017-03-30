DRAGONFORCE Announce UK Leg Of Reaching Into Infinity World Tour; New Song “Judgement Day” Streaming; “Operation Ground And Pound” Live Video Posted

DragonForce have revealed the dates for the UK leg of their Reaching Into Infinity World Tour. The 10-date tour kicks off in Glasgow on October 4th, ending in Tunbridge Wells on October 15th.

“The UK is still one of DragonForce's favourite place to tour, and we can’t wait to bring the epic-ness back home!” says guitarist Herman Li.

These will be the first headline shows after the release of brand new studio album, Reaching Into Infinity, out on May 19th via EarMusic.

To whet the appetite of their legions of fans eager to hear new music, the band today unveil two teasers from the forthcoming release, in the form of one brand new song and a taste of what to expect from the bonus DVD available with the special edition. The new track, “Judgement Day”, can be streamed on Spotify here. The song will also be available as an Instant Grat, with iTunes album pre-orders starting tomorrow, March 31st.

The special edition of the album comes with a multi-angle bonus DVD, the first taster of which can be seen below in the form of “Operation Ground And Pound” live at Woodstock Poland.

UK tour dates:

October

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

5 - Newcastle, England - Riverside

6 - York, England - Fibbers

7 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

8 - Manchester, England - Sound Control

11 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy 2

12 - Cardiff, Wales - Globe

13 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

14 - Portsmouth, England - Wedgewood Rooms

15 - Tunbridge Wells, England - Forum

Reaching Into Infinity details can be found below.

Standard Edition:

“Reaching Into Infinity”

“Ashes Of The Dawn”

“Judgement Day”

“Astral Empire”

“Curse Of Darkness”

“Silence”

“Midnight Madness”

“WAR!”

“Land Of Shattered Dreams”

“The Edge Of The World”

“Our Final Stand”

Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:

Disc 1 - CD

“Reaching Into Infinity”

“Ashes Of The Dawn”

“Judgement Day”

“Astral Empire”

“Curse Of Darkness”

“Silence”

“Midnight Madness”

“WAR!”

“Land Of Shattered Dreams”

“The Edge Of The World”

“Our Final Stand”

Bonus Tracks

“Hatred And Revenge”

“Evil Dead

Disc 2 - Bonus DVD - DragonForce Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016

“Holding On”

“Heroes Of Our Time”

“Operation Ground and Pound”

“Holding On” (Multi-angles)

“Heroes Of Our Time” (Multi-angeles)

“Operation Ground And Pound” (Multi-Angles)

“Operation Ground And Pound” (Live at Woodstock):