DRAGONFORCE - Cover Artwork For New Album Revealed

UK bashers DragonForce have revealed the artwork for their new studio album, Reaching Into Infinity, following a piece-by-piece tease via their official Instagram page here. The album is due to be released this spring, details to follow soon.

EVH Gear Discussion recently caught up with Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill at NAMM 2017 in Anaheim, CA. When asked about new singer and former DragomForce vocalist ZP Theart, Hill said, “We're getting ready to go back in the studio with the band. We have a new singer, ZP Theart. People would know him from the band DragonForce. And he is a brother, and he's a great singer; he sounds great with us. And we'll be starting some recording in the end of February."

The band has since made Theart's status as their new singer official with the following statement issued via Facebook:

"It's official! After touring with the band for the past year, ZP Theart has been named the new lead singer for Skid Row. The announcement originally came on stage during a performance in Nova Scotia to an overwhelming response. That was their first show of 2017. The band is now busy writing songs for the final installment of their United World Rebellion trilogy and plans to hit the road in April."

On January 14th, Skid Row kicked off 2017 with ZP Theart at Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax.

Check out photos and fan-filmed footage below.

Skid Row’s upcoming live schedule can be found here.

(All live photos by Luc DeLong)