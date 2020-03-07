DRAGONFORCE - Fan-Filmed Video Of First Show With ANGRA Drummer AQUILES PRIESTER Posted
March 7, 2020, 40 minutes ago
Dragonforce recently announced that drummer Gee Anzalone will not be performing on the upcoming US tour. According to the band, "Gee has been hospitalised for Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Virtuoso drummer Aquiles Priester (Angra, Tony MacAlpine) will perform on the upcoming Dragonforce US Tour while Gee recovers."
Guitarist Herman Li said, "We will miss our brother Gee on the upcoming US tour, but health is most important. We wish Gee a speedy recovery and we know he will be back on tour with us soon. We want to thank our friend Aquiles for stepping up and helping us out on short notice."
Fan-filmed video of the band performing their first show of the tour, in Phoenox, with Priester behind the kit can be viewed below.
Catch Dragonforce live in concert at the following shows:
March
8 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
11 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
14 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
15 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
17 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw