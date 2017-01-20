DRAGONFORCE, REVOCATION, WOVENWAR Members To Take Part In Metal Blade Records Signing Session At NAMM 2017

On Saturday, January 21st from 2-3 PM, Metal Blade Records and Rock N Roll Industries will host a signing hour at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) featuring various artists from the label's roster: Jordan Mancino (Wovenwar), Nick van Dyk (Redemption), Dave Davidson (Revocation), Ralph Salati (Destrage), Fede Paulovich (Destrage), Herman Li (DragonForce), Sam Totman (DragonForce), and Gee Anzalone (DragonForce). Attendees can visit the signing at the Rock N Roll Industries booth (Hall D, booth#2493); NAMM is not open to the public.

