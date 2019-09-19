DRAGONFORCE To Perform At TwitchCon 2019 Opening Ceremony

On September 27, DragonForce will perform at TwitchCon 2019 in San Diego, CA during the opening ceremony at the Glitch Theatre, to celebrate the launch of their eigth full-length, Extreme Power Metal. In addition to the live audience of thousands, this performance will be streamed live on Twitch.

Guitarist Herman Li said, "I'm extremely excited to be part of the Twitch opening ceremony and to throw the biggest metal album launch party of the year. Everyone's invited! If you can't make it in person, make sure you join the livestream."

Twitch is a one-of-a-kind collision of subcultures, games, communities, and streamers co-creating content around everything they're into, with over 1.3 million people participating at any moment. For more information about how to watch, head here.

DragonForce guitarist Herman Li is a Twitch partner and has livestreamed DragonForce rehearsals, album recording sessions, and live shows. DragonForce plans to stream daily from their upcoming US tour (dates below), and Li will give away a guitar live on stream. Visit Herman Li's channel at: twitch.tv/hermanli

DragonForce will participate in a meet and greet session on Saturday at 2 PM at the J!NX booth at TwitchCon; signed copies of Extreme Power Metal will be available at the booth throughout the weekend.

DragonForce will unleash their eighth full-length album, Extreme Power Metal, worldwide on September 27.

Produced in Los Angeles, California by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, Extreme Power Metal was also recorded, in part, on guitarist Herman Li's livestream channel on Twitch.tv with participation from the fans.

Pre-order Extreme Power Metal in the US and Canada here, where the record is available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- transparent purple w/ black/red/blue smoke vinyl (limited to 700 copies)

- transparent orange / red haze vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.

See below to pre-order the album in other territories:

- Europe & South America

- Japan

Extreme Power Metal tracklisting:

"Highway To Oblivion"

"Cosmic Power Of The Infinite Shred Machine"

"The Last Dragonborn

"Heart Demolition""

"Troopers Of The Stars"

"Razorblade Meltdown"

"Strangers"

"In A Skyforged Dream"

"Remembrance Day"

"My Heart Will Go On"

"Heart Demolition" video:

"Highway To Oblivion" video:

Upcoming DragonForce tour dates are listed below.

October (with Dance With The Dead, Starkill)

1 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

2 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

3 - Vinyl @ Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV

4 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

5 - Cargo - Reno, NV

6 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

7 - The Red Room - Vancouver, BC

8 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

12 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

13 - Megacruise - Los Angeles, CA, USA *

* DragonForce only

November (with special guest TBA + McRocklin & Hutch)

2 - Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh, UK

3 - Welly - Hull, UK

4 - Stylus - Leeds, UK

5 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

6 - Institute - Birmingham, UK

8 - Forum - London, UK

9 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK

11 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

12 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK

13 - Roadmember - Northampton, UK

14 - Northumbria Institute - Newcastle, UK

February

5 - 013 - Tilburg, Holland

6 - TBC - Belgium

7 - Le Forum - Charleville-Mezieres, France

8 - La Laiterie - Strasbourgh, France

9 - CCO - Lyon, France

11 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

12 - Krakatoa Club - Bordeaux, France

13 - Metronum - Toulouse, France

14 - L'Usine - Istres (Marseille), France

15 - Konzertfabrick Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

16 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland