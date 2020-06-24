DREAM EVIL Announce Live Streaming Event For This Weekend; UK Tour With STRIKER Confirmed For March 2021

Swedish powerhouse heavy metal group, Dream Evil, are back in these special times with a special event: They will be performing a special online live-set straight from the legendary Studio Fredman (In Flames, Arch Enemy, HammerFall) facilities in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The multi-cam live-stream will be handled by longtime visual partner as well as video director Patric Ullaeus and take place on Saturday, June 27 at 8 PM, CET (6 PM, UTC) via the Facebook profile of band, here. The event will be held free of charge, with merchandise offers and voluntary donation options.

Make sure to tune in to witness the current shape of Dream Evil, introducing newly added drummer Sören Fardvik (Also in Pagandom), a.k.a. “Sir N”.

Most recently, Dream Evil have been forced to postpone their upcoming festival appearances - among others also ProgPower USA (New date: September 8-11, 2021) - to next year, but are now also pleased to announce their return to UK shores for a tour with Canadian metallers Striker for next March. Dates below.

March

11 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill

12 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

13 - Great Yarmouth, UK - HRH Spring Break

14 - London, UK - Underworld

Dream Evil have been otherwise busy working on new material for a next studio album, set to be recorded next year.

Lineup:

Niklas Isfeldt - Vocals

Peter Stålfors - Bass

Fredrik Nordström - Guitar

Mark U Black - Guitar

Sir N - Drums