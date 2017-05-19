DREAM EVIL Streaming New Song “Creature Of The Night”

Swedish metallers Dream Evil are streaming the new song “Creature Of The Night”, from their sixth album, aptly titled SIX, due out on May 26th via Century Media Records.

The band commented about “Creature Of The Night” as follows: “When we chose from all recorded songs the ones to be released on the main album, we summoned a Heavy Metal Jury which ranked the songs. From this ranking the top 12 songs were set for SIX. The song “Creature Of The Night” got the highest ranking from the H.M.J., so it was a no-brainer to have this song as a single.”

Next to the album’s standard version as CD and Digital Download, SIX is also being made available as 180gr. vinyl version with a poster and bonus CD as well as in the limited edition Mediabook CD format with two bonus tracks (“Under Attack” and “Nowhere To Run”) and three stickers.

Succeeding 2010’s In The Night release, SIX has been once again produced by Dream Evil guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his own Studio Fredman facilities, which is obviously the birth place of many modern metal masterpieces by bands such as In Flames, Arch Enemy, HammerFall, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Powerwolf or also Architects and Bring Me The Horizon.

The cover artwork for the upcoming album was once again created by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Amaranthe, Firewind).

SIX tracklisting:

“Dream Evil”

“Antidote”

“Sin City”

“Creature Of The Night”

“Hellride”

“Six Hundred And 66”

“How To Start A War”

“The Murdered Mind”

“Too Loud”

“44 Riders”

‘Broken Wings”

“We Are Forever”

"Antidote" video:

“Dream Evil” video:

Trailer: