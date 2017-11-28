DREAM THEATER - Back To Budokan 2017 Mixed By Producer RICHARD CHYCKI; Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

Producer / engineer Richard Chycki has checked in with a brief update:

"Mixed Dream Theater’s Budokan live show celebrating Images, Words & Beyond for broadcast by wowow."

The show took place on September 11th, 2017 at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.The tracklist for the package is available below. More details will be revealed soon.

Disc 1

"Opening (The Colonel)"

"The Dark Eternal Night"

"The Bigger Picture"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Gift of Music"

"Our New World"

"Portrait of Tracy" (John Myung solo)

"As I Am"

"Breaking All Illusions"

Disc 2

"Pull Me Under"

"Another Day"

"Take the Time" (extended outro with John Petrucci guitar solo)

"Surrounded"

"Metropolis Pt. 1" (with Mike Mangini drum solo)

"Under a Glass Moon" 08.

"Wait for Sleep" (with extended keyboard intro)

"Learning to Live"

Disc 3

"A Change of Seasons"