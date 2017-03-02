DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI's "Event Horizon Escape" Artwork Revealed

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini recently unveiled a collection of fine art built from rhythm. The photo below is one of the most requested so far in the collection, "Event Horizon Escape". Go to MikeManginiArt.com to see all 10 of the different works and to own yours.

In the video below, Mangini discusses how drummers can view his artwork:

Utilizing a variety of lit drumsticks and techniques, much like a painter would use brushes with paint, Mangini has crafted this art collection for canvas built from rhythm. The collection titled Symmetry Beyond Planck showcases his unique approach to the shapes found in his drumming techniques. In the clip below, Mangini discusses how shapes and symmetry are an important component within his playing as well as his artwork:

Check out a brief video trailer for Mangini's artwork collection:

To create the artwork, Mike Mangini collaborated with art team/publisher SceneFour. Based in Los Angeles, SceneFour is committed to the creation and release of collaborative artwork with music visionaries. The mediums of rhythm-on-canvas and guitar-on-canvas are the cornerstones of Scene Four’s creative history.