DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - "I Continue To Practice And Try To Develop The Craft; Identity Is Really Important" (Video)
February 26, 2017, an hour ago
Currently on the road with Dream Theater in Europe celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the band's breakthough album, Images And Words, guitarist John Petrucci spoke with Warner Music Italy. In the clip below he discusses personality versus technique as a guitarist, the importance of music, their latest album The Astonishing, and the guitarist that influenced him the most.
On February 3rd, Dream Theater brought their Images & Words 25th Anniversary tour to the Samsung Hall in Zürich, Switzerland, where they played the classic album in its entirety along with other songs from the band's extensive catalogue. Check out fan-filmed video below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
Act 1:
"The Dark Eternal Night"
"The Bigger Picture"
"Hell's Kitchen"
"The Gift of Music"
"Our New World"
"Portrait of Tracy" (Jaco Pastorius cover - John Myung solo)
"As I Am"
"Breaking All Illusions"
Act 2 (Images and Words):
"Pull Me Under"
"Another Day"
"Take the Time"
"Surrounded"
"Metropolis Pt. 1"
"Under a Glass Moon"
"Wait for Sleep"
"Learning to Live"
Encore:
"A Change of Seasons"
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
February
27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall
April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto