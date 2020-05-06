DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Introduces 2020 Line Of Limited Edition Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Guitars

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci has checked in with the following update:

"The all-new 2020 Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty guitars have arrived! Featured here is the new Smoked Pearl finish with a flamed maple shield seated in a lightweight okoume body. A glossy translucent finish on the front and back showcases the beautiful wood combination for a striking appearance. Newly designed signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups combined with an onboard piezo bridge system, give the Majesty a focused and highly versatile palette of tones."

Check out Petrucci's new line of guitars here. It is available in the following finishes: Smoked Pearl, Red Phoenix, Pink Sand, Ember Glow, Cerulean Paradise, Dragon's Blood and Purple Nebula.

Following is a portion of a Guitars For Idiots review of the Purple Nebula:

"This Majesty is really one of those rare “do-it-all” guitars. The DiMarzio pickups retain excellent clarity and articulation, even with my ProCo Rat and Big Muff layered on top. This was especially impressive in the neck position, which I typically avoid on guitars. DiMarzio’s Rainmaker never really got that muddy or bassy tone that I hate in my neck pickups, even with the tone knocked down a bit. Bridge humbuckers always sound sweet to my ears, but this Majesty sounded even better than normal, with a very snappy, rhythmic response when played clean that I usually only get from single coils.

Probably my favorite feature, the built in boost far exceeded my expectations. I’ve never actually played a guitar with this feature and I was so excited by the tonal versatility this guitar provided without me touching my pedal board. The piezo was also excellent, letting you go from acoustic tones to electric sounds and then to a solo or lead setting within seconds. The boost also drove my Vox AC15 right into beautiful tube overdrive and crunch. I can’t say enough great things about this guitar’s sound, but I mean that should be expected at an almost $7k price tag.

This guitar, in my opinion, was not designed to be made for John Petrucci or Dream Theatre fans. It was designed to be the best electric guitar on the market for a hardcore musician."

