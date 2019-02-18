DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI On Making Of New Album - "A Bonding Experience As Friends And As Musicians"

Metal Wani's Carl O'Rourke recently sat down with John Petrucci of Dream Theater. The two touched on a range of topics including the band's upcoming new album, Distance Over Time, returning to the roots of Dream Theater, what keeps the band artistically brave in 2019, as well as shine some light on the debate surrounding the set-up for drummer Mike Mangini.

On moving themselves into a country house to record their new album, John shared some of what that experience was like for the band and the influence it had on the record:

"This one, by the nature of how we did it, it really lent itself to make this kind of record a little more, like you said, more rootsy, more primal, more organic. The whole band went away to a location together. It was kind of like being on guys hunting trip or camping trip or something, like a retreat. No distractions, no commuting, just being together and being able to hang out on long days playing music, write, take a break, barbecues, hang out at night drinking bourbon, wake up the next day, make some bacon and eggs and do the whole thing again. So just the environment in which we did it in, and the way in which we did it contributed to this as more of like a bonding experience as friends and as musicians. So the music, I think, it really oozes that feeling of connection and rootsiness. I'm really happy with the way it came out."

Asked if he agreed that the connection he felt with his bandmates was reflected in the songs:

"I think you're absolutely right because we really did enjoy each others company. As much as we spend a lot of time together on the road, as long as we've known each other, it's not the same when you're kind of traveling and you have the show, or you have a day off or you're in the studio, it's late at night when you drive back home. When you're able to just go and hang out and just talk and watch TV together or have a meal or cook or whatever, it creates a different kind of environment. So everybody felt very much a part of what was going on and very invested in the outcome. You're doing this project together, and you're feeling really positive and proud of what you're doing. So it really was a great environment to do it in."

Active since 1985, Dream Theater remain artistically brave in 2019 and continue to motivate themselves to push the envelope. This results in adapting their core sound to their current incarnation upon each record:

"That's definitely accurate. It's kind of a funny thing, I was just having a conversation about this. It's hard if you're somebody going to turn Dream Theater on to a new listener. It's hard to sort of pick what type of song to play because you're right they kind of come from a different side of us a lot of the times. You might have a song like 'The Spirit Carries On' or 'Another Day' or even 'Out Of Reach' that is very sort of emotional and melodic and more ballady. Then have all the technical crazy stuff, and then we have a record like 'Train Of Thought' and 'Systematic Chaos' that are very heavy and dark."

Dream Theater have released an official video trailer for their upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, out on February 22nd via InsideOut Music.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

The latest addition to Dream Theater's impressive catalog is now available for pre-order in various configurations

Distance Over Time will be available as:

“Paralyzed” video:

Album teaser:

