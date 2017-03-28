DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI On Next Studio Album - “We’ve Talked About A Direction, But It’ll Be A While Before We Get Into That”; Audio

Metal Wani Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi had a quick chat with Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci. In the audio interview below he discusses the ongoing European/UK tour celebrating 25th anniversary of Images & Words, why the band decided to take this album on road, celebrating 25 years of Dream Theater with old as well as new fans and how Dream Theater's music are a source of inspiration for fans around the world.

He also talks about the crazy moments during the rehearsal which reminded them of the past, whether he still thinks about the 'speed' factor and getting faster on guitars, possibility of taking the tour to North America, Australia, other countries and challenges singer James LaBrie is facing on this tour.

He throws light on writing a traditional, heavy, progressive metal Dream Theater album after the tour and plans to record a solo album as well which has already been written. He also shares an incident with kids playing faster than him, possible debut Dream Theater gig in India sometime this year and more.

Dream Theater tour dates:

April

18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto