DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - The John Petrucci Guitar Method Episode #4 Streaming; Video

Guitar World presents the 6-part series, The John Petrucci Guitar Method, with legendary Dream Theater shredmaster John Petrucci. In episode #4 he discusses three-string extended power chords - one of the key secrets behind his sound.

In Episode #3, John discusses the importance of power chords and their slight variations.

In Episode #2, Petrucci discusses the importance of vibrato, articulation and palm muting.

In Episode #1, John discusses why he chose to become a guitarist, and remembers what it was like starting out with absolutely no knowledge of guitar.