DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Breaks Down "The Dance Of Eternity" On Patreon

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with a new update:

"This month on Patreon, I dive into Dream Theater's 'The Dance Of Eternity'. We will check out how I built the keyboard sounds, I'll share notation and we will look into the composition and my performance tricks."

Rudess held a livestream on October 21st demonstrating his new GeoShred 5 app. He issued the following message prior to the livestream:

"So excited to announce the release of GeoShred 5. Our latest release offers beautifully inspired physically modeled instruments, including GeoViolin, GeoFlute, GeoTenorSax, GeoCello, GeoClarinet, and GeoOboe, all powered by Audio Modeling's SWAM technology. These instruments are available as In-App-Purchases (IAPs), for $14.99 USD**

The GeoSWAM instruments are awesome to play from GeoShred's isomorphic keyboard, and you can also play them from other expressive MPE controllers like the LinnStrument or the Roli Seaboard.

**Note that Apple sets the local territory price for IAPs , and may add additional local charges."