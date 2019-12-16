DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Pays Tribute To Chile With Dressing Room Recording Of "Gracias A la Vida"; Video

Having wrapped up their South American tour on December 15 at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has released the video below, along with the following message:

"A song for Chile that I recorded in my dressing room on the last night of the Dream Theater South American tour 2019. Every night on this SA tour I learned and then recorded a song backstage, specifically for the people and the country we were performing in."

Dream Theater will kick off 2020 with the European leg of their most recent "Evening With” touring cycle; featuring a celebration of the band’s latest record, Distance Over Time, and their acclaimed milestone achievement, Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory.

The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory is slated for January and February of 2020, and will see the band perform their full and complete 3-hour set for audiences throughout Europe. The 28-date leg will see the band traverse 16 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and many, many more.

