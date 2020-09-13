DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Pays Tribute To Father-In-Law With New Original Somg "And The Memories"

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted a new song along with the following message:

"When my father-in-law, Leo Kornfeld, departed this world in April, my daughters, wife, and I happened to be living under the same roof for the first time in 10 years. The four of us spent the subsequent weeks processing his passing and celebrating his life together, and out of that period emerged 'And The Memories', a song I wrote with my daughter Ari. I can picture the smile on Leo’s face if he could’ve seen the countless hours that we spent devising and perfecting this piece, manifesting our grief into creativity. He had an unparalleled work ethic, an infectious zest for life, and above all, a boundless love for his family. I am forever indebted to him for instilling these values in his children and grandchildren. Rest in peace, Leo. Your legacy will be carried on for generations to come. The song is sung by Lana Lane. This song is available now on all major streaming platforms."