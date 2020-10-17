DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs KING CRIMSON's "I Talk To The Wind" In His Home Studio (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted a new video along with the following message:

"To celebrate the 51st anniversary of The Court Of The Crimson King by King Crimson, I offer this live version of "I Talk To The Wind' from my streaming studio. This album is one of my important musical influences."

On October 4th, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess posted another livestream as a taste of what people who subscribe to his Patreon channel can expect to experience. He also reveals (at the 7:19 mark) his upcoming plans for his Patreon presentations in the coming weeks. Check it out below.