DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Plays Synchron Bösendorfer Imperial; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"With the VSL Bösendorfer Imperial at my fingertips, the moment my hand and the keys connect, I am instantly transported from the confines of my home studio to the thrilling expanse of a concert stage. It is a mighty new virtual instrument, with nuance, power, and purity that parallels the finest grand pianos I’ve ever played."

Rudess recently issued the following update: "Hey Everybody! I’ve unleashed my musical madness on a Chopin Nocturne. It’s no longer nocturnal but it might blow your mind."