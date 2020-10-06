DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts New Livestream Video, Reveals Upcoming Plans For Patreon Page
October 6, 2020, 26 minutes ago
On October 4th, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess posted another livestream as a taste of what people who subscribe to his Patreon channel can expect to experience. He also reveals (at the 7:19 mark) his upcoming plans for his Patreon presentations in the coming weeks Check it out below.
Rudess recently posted a video from home with the following intro message:
"Going CRAZY with some HEAVY sounds! The ROCK experimentation will be continued on Patreon."