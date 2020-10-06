DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts New Livestream Video, Reveals Upcoming Plans For Patreon Page

On October 4th, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess posted another livestream as a taste of what people who subscribe to his Patreon channel can expect to experience. He also reveals (at the 7:19 mark) his upcoming plans for his Patreon presentations in the coming weeks Check it out below.

Rudess recently posted a video from home with the following intro message:

"Going CRAZY with some HEAVY sounds! The ROCK experimentation will be continued on Patreon."