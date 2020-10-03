DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Posts New Patreon Preview Livestream (Video)

On October 1st, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess posted another piano livestream as a taste of what people who subscribe to his Patreon channel can expect to experience. Check it out below. Go to Rudess' Patreon page here.

Rudess performed a solo concert from lockdown on May 8th, which was streamed on Dream Theater’s official Facebook page. As a part of The Mercury Insurance Concert Series, the show featured Dream Theater, Liquid Tension Experiment, and other prog rock classics.

Check out the entire show below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd)

"Act I: Scene Five: Through Her Eyes" (Dream Theater)

"Blood On The Rooftops" (Genesis)

"Moonchild" (King Crimson)

"Wait For Sleep" (Dream Theater)

"And You And I" (Yes cover - II. Eclipse)

"Hourglass" (Liquid Tension Experiment)

"Entangled" (Genesis)

"The Silent Man" (Dream Theater)

"Life On Mars?" (David Bowie)

"The Cinema Show" (Genesis - Part I)

"The Court Of The Crimson King" (King Crimson)

"Soon" (Yes)

"Tarkus" (Emerson, Lake & Palmer cover) (I. Eruption)

"Act II: Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Begin Again" (Dream Theater)

"Supper's Ready" (Genesis)

"Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen)