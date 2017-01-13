DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Reveals Complete NAMM 2017 Demo / Signing Schedule

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted his schedule for the upcoming NAMM 2017 music tradae fair in Anaheim, CA. Check it out below. Complete NAMM 2017 details are available here.

Rudess recently issued an update for Keyfest 2017, now scheduled for June 19th - 23rd at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. Registrations are now open.

Jordan Rudess, best known as a member of the platinum-selling Grammy- nominated progressive metal/rock band, Dream Theater, is the virtuoso keyboardist, composer, music app developer and champion of new keyboard technologies, KeyFest welcomes keyboardists of all skill levels to gather together from June 26th - 30th, 2017 at the elegantly rustic Full Moon Resort, in the Catskill Forest Preserve in Upstate New York.

KeyFest enrolment is open to keyboardists of all levels. Participants will enjoy a fully immersive learning experience organized by Jordan Rudess. KeyFest will include master classes, learning sessions, a technology room to try the latest technology, live performances and jams, and all-inclusive meal options and lodging accommodations.

Says Jordan: “I’m excited for the opportunity to hang out with fellow keyboardists in a relaxed environment and have the chance to share some of the skills and knowledge that I’ve gathered through the years. Our keyboard world is constantly evolving as technology keeps throwing us new possibilities. I’m looking forward to spending some quality time in a beautiful location, eating good food, playing some music, teaching and jamming with all of you!”

For complete details, head here.