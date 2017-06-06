DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS "Sending A Musical Prayer Out To London And The World" (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has "sent a musical prayer out to London and the world" in the wake of the terrorist attacks on London Bridge this past weekend. Check out the post below.

According to Quartz Media, following a suicide bomber attacking people coming out from an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May and an Islamist extremist attacking people and police outside Parliament in March, another attack took place in the British capital of London on Saturday night (June 3rd) that killed seven people and injured almost 50.

The police were called at 10.08pm local time and told a vehicle had plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge. The van continued to drive south from London Bridge to Borough Market. Witnesses reported seeing the van driving at around 50mph, when it hit five to six people. Three attackers then left the vehicle and stabbed a number of people, including several police officers.

The police shot the three suspects within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call. The police said in a press conference that they fired 50 bullets, “an unprecedented number of rounds,” at the attackers, fearing that they were about to detonate their suicide vests, which turned out to be fake.