DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS To Embark On Solo Tour In March

Virtuoso musician/composer Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) will embark on a US West Coast and European tour to perform a solo piano performance entitled: From Bach To Rock: A Musician’s Journey. The tour begins in the US in March, and travels to Europe beginning March 30th through mid-April.

Rudess’ solo concert will travel through his fascinating musical journey - how a young Juilliard piano prodigy destined for a classical music career evolved into a keyboard rock star phenomenon.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Oakland, California

20 - Portland, Oregon

21 - Seattle, Washington

30 - Padua, Italy

April

1 - Tel Aviv, Israel

3 - London, England

4 - Utrecht, Netherlands

6 - Vantaa/Helsinki, Finland

8 - Stockholm, Sweden

10 - Esbjerg, Denmark

11 - Hamburg, Germany

12 - Essen, Germany

13 - Frankfurt, Germany

15 - San Sebastian, Spain

More details and tickets here.