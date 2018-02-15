DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS To Embark On Solo Tour In March
Virtuoso musician/composer Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) will embark on a US West Coast and European tour to perform a solo piano performance entitled: From Bach To Rock: A Musician’s Journey. The tour begins in the US in March, and travels to Europe beginning March 30th through mid-April.
Rudess’ solo concert will travel through his fascinating musical journey - how a young Juilliard piano prodigy destined for a classical music career evolved into a keyboard rock star phenomenon.
Tour dates:
March
7 - Oakland, California
20 - Portland, Oregon
21 - Seattle, Washington
30 - Padua, Italy
April
1 - Tel Aviv, Israel
3 - London, England
4 - Utrecht, Netherlands
6 - Vantaa/Helsinki, Finland
8 - Stockholm, Sweden
10 - Esbjerg, Denmark
11 - Hamburg, Germany
12 - Essen, Germany
13 - Frankfurt, Germany
15 - San Sebastian, Spain
More details and tickets here.