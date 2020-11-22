DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Uploads Video Of "Chopsticks" Performance From November 2018 Solo Piano Concert in Sydney

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has uploaded his performance of the iconic piece "Chopsticks" from his Bach To Rock solo piano concert at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on November 27, 2018. Check it out below.

Rudess recently checked in with a new update:

"This month on Patreon, I dive into Dream Theater's 'The Dance Of Eternity'. We will check out how I built the keyboard sounds, I'll share notation and we will look into the composition and my performance tricks."

Check out Rudess' Patreon page here.