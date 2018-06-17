DREAM THEATER On Progress Of Writing New Music - "There's A Heaviness To It, An Aggression To It" (Video)
June 17, 2018, 14 minutes ago
Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie and guitarist John Petrucci have posted a video update on their progress writing the follow-up to the 2016 album, The Astonishing. Check it out below.
Dream Theater are currently writing the follow-up to their 2016 album, The Astonishing. Guitarist John Petrucci recently posted a video tour of the band's home away from home where the magic is happening.