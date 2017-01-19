DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS - "Five Great Keyboard Albums You (Probably) Don't Know"

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently sat down with Music Aficionado and shared his recommendations of great keyboard albums that slipped under the radar. Following is an excerpt from his rundown.

Refugee

Rudess: "Not many people know of this album or that the band even existed. Refugee were together for only a short period of time in 1974. Patrick Moraz teamed up Brian Davidson and Lee Jackson from the Nice. This is the only record they made, and I have to tell you, it's an amazing keyboard album. It totally changed my course and influenced by direction.

One of the things that really stuck out at me is the way Patrick played the Minimoog. He had such flair and got some brilliant sounds out of it. I discovered this record pretty much when it came out. I was just leaving Juilliard and everybody was turning me on to these cool prog albums that would change my life.

I was bummed that there weren't more records from these guys. I would always keep my eyes out for more stuff by Patrick Moraz. Of course, he ended up joining Yes and doing stuff like Sound Chaser, which was unbelievable. People should try to check out Refugee. It's a barely known gem."

Go to this location for the complete article.

Rudess has posted his schedule for the upcoming NAMM 2017 music tradae fair in Anaheim, CA. Check it out below. Complete NAMM 2017 details are available here.

Rudess recently issued an update for Keyfest 2017, now scheduled for June 19th - 23rd at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. Registrations are now open.

Jordan Rudess, best known as a member of the platinum-selling Grammy- nominated progressive metal/rock band, Dream Theater, is the virtuoso keyboardist, composer, music app developer and champion of new keyboard technologies, KeyFest welcomes keyboardists of all skill levels to gather together from June 26th - 30th, 2017 at the elegantly rustic Full Moon Resort, in the Catskill Forest Preserve in Upstate New York.

KeyFest enrolment is open to keyboardists of all levels. Participants will enjoy a fully immersive learning experience organized by Jordan Rudess. KeyFest will include master classes, learning sessions, a technology room to try the latest technology, live performances and jams, and all-inclusive meal options and lodging accommodations.

Says Jordan: “I’m excited for the opportunity to hang out with fellow keyboardists in a relaxed environment and have the chance to share some of the skills and knowledge that I’ve gathered through the years. Our keyboard world is constantly evolving as technology keeps throwing us new possibilities. I’m looking forward to spending some quality time in a beautiful location, eating good food, playing some music, teaching and jamming with all of you!”

For complete details, head here.