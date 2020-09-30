DREAM THEATER Singer JAMES LABRIE Begins Tracking New Solo Album - "This Album Is With Another Fine Musician From Scotland"

Dream Theater's James LaBrie is working on a new solo album. He took to Twitter with the following message:

"Started tracking a new solo album. This is not with Matt Guillory and company. That will happen but not at this point in time. This album is with another fine musician from Scotland. I’ll reveal his identity soon enough. We’re both very psyched with the tunes. Stay tuned."

Dream Theater are back with the latest live instalment to their impressive thirty-one-year catalogue of releases. Scheduled for release on November 27, the band is set to unleash their ninth career live album, Distant Memories - Live In London.

Recorded at their sold-out show at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith, London, the live release documents the band’s popular world tour in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album Distance Over Time and the 20-year anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory.

Fans can check out the live version of “Pale Blue Dot” from Distant Memories - Live In London below.

“Whether you had a chance to see this tour in person and want to relive what was hopefully an awesome concert experience or enjoying the performance on video for the first time, 'Distant Memories - Live In London' very accurately and very beautifully captures the energy and excitement we all felt together at the Apollo this past February,” explains guitarist John Petrucci.

Distant Memories - Live In London is the band’s first live album since 2014’s Breaking The Fourth Wall. The new release will be available in various configurations including digital only, a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components will also feature a Behind The Scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows.

All formats of Distant Memories - Live In London are now available for pre-order here.

Distant Memories - Live In London tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"A Nightmare To Remember"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"In The Presence Of Enemies - Part 1"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Scenes Live Intro"

"Scene One: Regression"

"Scene Two: I. Overture 1928"

"Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu"

"Scene Three: I. Through My Words"

"Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy"

"Scene Four: Beyond This Life"

"Scene Five: Through Her Eyes"

"Scene Six: Home"

"Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity"

"Scene Seven: II. One Last Time"

"Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"

"Scene Nine: Finally Free"

"At Wit’s End"

"Paralyzed" (Bonus Track)

"Pale Blue Dot" live video: