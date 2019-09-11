DREAM THEATER To Tour Europe In January / February 2020

Dream Theater have announced the European leg of their “Evening With” touring cycle; featuring a celebration of the band’s latest record, Distance Over Time, and their acclaimed milestone achievement, Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory.

The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory takes place across Europe through January/February 2020. The 28-date leg will see the band traverse 16 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and many more. Full dates are below and information on tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages, can be found at dreamtheater.net/tour/. Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, BST on Friday, September 13.

The initial US leg of this tour garnered both critical commendation and audience acclaim due in large part to its diverse setlist of fan favourites spanning the quintet’s venerable 30-plus year career. Featuring tracks from Dream Theater’s latest release, Distance Over Time (InsideOutMusic/Sony Music), and selections from their comprehensive discography along with a nightly celebration marking the 20th anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory, the band established a precedent on this tour of a nightly not-to-be-missed standout performance. Dream Theater will continue that trend on the European tour, creating an evening of over 2 hours and 45 minutes of iconic Dream Theater at their masterful best, making this a milestone concert event that long-time fans and newcomers alike will remember for years to come.

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci comments, "The response to Distance Over Time has been overwhelmingly positive and we are really looking forward to playing some of the songs from that album live for our European audiences in an ‘Evening With’ setting along with our full headlining show production.

"For those of you who were there when we premiered Scenes From A Memory live in Europe 20 years ago, this will not only be a trip down memory lane but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be. Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show as they’ve never been ‘scene’ before!

For those of our fans who were either not born yet, too young, or had not yet been introduced to DT 20 years ago, this will be a fresh opportunity to experience Scenes live for the first time in its entirety. We can’t wait to perform for all of you!"

See Dream Theater at the following dates:

January

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

12 - Oberhausen, Germany -Turbinenhalle 1

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

17 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

18 - Oulu, Finland - Teatri Oulu

20 - Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum

21 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

24 - Helsingor, Denmark - Kulturvaerftet Hal 14

26 - Paris, France - Seine Musicale

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

29 - Barcelona, Spain - St Jordi Club

31 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

February

1 - Porto, Portugal - Gondomar Pavilion

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

11 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport

12 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

18 - Hannover, Germany - Swizz Life

21 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - SEC Armadillo

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)