DREAM THEATER - Video Trailer For Drummer MIKE MANGINI's Symmetry Beyond Planck Fine Art Debut Posted

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini will unveil a collection of fine art built from rhythm on February 2nd. Utilizing a variety of lit drumsticks and techniques, much like a painter would use brushes with paint, Mangini has crafted this art collection for canvas built from rhythm. The collection titled Symmetry Beyond Planck showcases his unique approach to the shapes found in his drumming techniques. Check out a brief video trailer below.

To create the artwork, Mike Mangini collaborated with art team/publisher SceneFour. Based in Los Angeles, SceneFour is committed to the creation and release of collaborative artwork with music visionaries. The mediums of rhythm-on-canvas and guitar-on-canvas are the cornerstones of Scene Four’s creative history.

Join the interest list at mikemanginiart.com for more details and to see it before the release on February 2nd. For more details on SceneFour’s history, visit scenefour.com.